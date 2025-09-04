Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Petition Seeks Independent Probe into Hansda's Encounter Death

A petition was filed in the Jharkhand High Court demanding an independent investigation into the alleged encounter killing of Surya Narayan Hansda. His widow and mother allege that the police unlawfully executed Hansda, who had a criminal background, during his transfer to recover weapons.

A fresh twist has emerged in the controversial encounter death of Surya Narayan Hansda, with a petition being filed in the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday. The petition, by Hansda's widow Sushila and mother Nilmani Murmu, demands an independent inquiry into the police's role in his death on August 11.

Hansda, known for his participation in various assembly elections and his involvement in several criminal cases, was reportedly arrested on August 10 from Nawadih village in Deoghar. As he was being taken to recover hidden weapons at Rahadbadia Hills, an alleged encounter occurred wherein Hansda supposedly seized a weapon and fired at the police, prompting security personnel to retaliate.

His mother, however, claims the encounter was staged, leading to their demand for justice against the alleged perpetrators including the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, and other involved officials.

