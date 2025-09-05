Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of killing woman

Left Menu

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man accused of strangulating a woman to death in 2004, noting he had been on the run for 16 years after the very serious and grave incident.Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the bail plea of one Narender Kumar Babbar on September 3, highlighting he was declared a proclaimed offender in 2007.The judge said there was likelihood of the accused evading trial if allowed bail.Allegations levelled against the applicant-accused are very serious and grave in nature...upon perusal of the testimony of prosecution witness 1, who is the eye-witness, it reflects...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:07 IST
The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man accused of strangulating a woman to death in 2004, noting he had been on the run for 16 years after the ''very serious'' and ''grave'' incident.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the bail plea of one Narender Kumar Babbar on September 3, highlighting he was declared a ''proclaimed offender'' in 2007.

The judge said there was likelihood of the accused evading trial if allowed bail.

''Allegations levelled against the applicant-accused are very serious and grave in nature...upon perusal of the testimony of prosecution witness 1, who is the eye-witness, it reflects... how the accused strangulated the deceased by laying her over the bed despite her protesting thereto. The witness has also alleged that he was also assaulted by the accused,'' the order said.

The man was observed to have remained untraceable until 2023 after being declared proclaimed offender in 2007.

''He had absconded for more than 16 years. Thus, the likelihood of him not being available for trial has been rightly questioned by the trial court and the APP (additional public prosecutor) for the State,'' the judge said.

According to the prosecution, the accused had gone to the victim's house, where Rakesh, her domestic servant, opened the door and had let him in. Thereafter, Rakesh had been sent to enquire about a flat in the neighbourhood.

While the accused was left alone with the woman, he began misbehaving with the woman and when she protested, he threatened her, pushed her onto the bed and strangulated her.

When Rakesh returned, he witnessed the incident taking place before him, the prosecution added.

The court observed Rakesh had supported the prosecution's case in his statement.

