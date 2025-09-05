Left Menu

Five booked for assaulting cops inside police station in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:30 IST
A case has been registered against five persons, including three women, for allegedly assaulting police personnel inside a police station here, an official said on Friday.

Two of the accused have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at the Samta Nagar police station in the western suburb of Kandivali on Tuesday night, the official said.

He said that a traffic constable intercepted the accused, Ajay Ramesh Bamane, for drunk driving and brought him to the police station along with three others, who were with him in the car.

Bamane allegedly verbally abused the traffic constable, and two of his friends also reached the police station, the official said.

When officials from Samta Nagar police intervened, the five accused allegedly manhandled and verbally abused them, he said.

The police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against the five accused and arrested Ajay Bamane and Ganesh Bamane.

