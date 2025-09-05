Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:32 IST
India hopes ties with US will move forward on basis of mutual respect and interest

India remains focused on a substantive agenda in its relationship with the United States and hopes their ties will move forward on the basis of mutual respect and interest, the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

