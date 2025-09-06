Heavy Traffic Expected on N1 and N3 Amid Pilgrimages and Festivals

South Africa’s major highways are set to experience increased traffic volumes this weekend, with thousands of travellers expected to make their way to Limpopo, the Free State, and the Free State-KwaZulu-Natal border areas for religious pilgrimages and cultural festivities. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and patience on the roads.

Busy Routes for Religious and Cultural Gatherings

The N1 northbound will carry a surge of traffic as pilgrims travel to Moria, Limpopo, for the annual Zion Christian Church (ZCC) pilgrimage. This event is one of the largest religious gatherings in the country, attracting scores of worshippers. Authorities have flagged a high risk for pedestrian safety in and around Polokwane, where heavy foot traffic is expected.

On the N1 south, traffic volumes will rise as visitors travel to Bloemfontein for the popular Mangaung Cultural Festival (Macufe), which draws large crowds for music, arts, and community celebrations.

The N3 corridor will also see congestion, with members of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) converging in Harrismith for their annual religious assembly.

Roadworks and Safety Risks

The RTMC cautioned motorists about road construction and rehabilitation projects that may add to travel delays. These include:

N3 Toll Route : Ongoing rehabilitation and widening works between the Wilge Toll Plaza near Villiers and the Heidelberg South Interchange .

N1 South: Extensive improvements and upgrades underway between Ventersburg and Kroonstad.

Motorists should anticipate lane closures, reduced speed limits, and congestion in these construction zones.

Law Enforcement on High Alert

Traffic authorities have confirmed that law enforcement officers will be deployed in full force along these routes. Operations will focus on:

Drunk driving checks , particularly during the evenings.

Monitoring for reckless and negligent driving .

Enforcing compliance with speed limits in construction zones.

The RTMC stressed that safety remains paramount and warned that poor driving behaviour could have fatal consequences during this high-volume travel period.

Safety Tips for Motorists

Authorities have urged all road users to adopt defensive driving practices. Key advice includes:

Maintain safe following distances.

Reduce speed in high-risk zones, especially near construction and pedestrian-heavy areas .

Plan travel times to avoid peak congestion periods.

Remain patient, courteous, and vigilant throughout the journey.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

With thousands expected to travel across provinces this weekend, the RTMC reminded motorists that road safety is a shared responsibility. Religious and cultural gatherings play an important role in South Africa’s social fabric, but safe arrival and return remain the ultimate priority.

“Motorists should expect potential lane closures and reduced speed limits in construction zones, especially in areas with significant roadworks,” the RTMC said.

As South Africa heads into this busy travel weekend, the focus is not only on spiritual and cultural unity but also on ensuring that all road users reach their destinations safely.