Mishandled Gun Leads to Gunshot Injury in Delhi Flat

A young man sustained a gunshot wound in a startling incident at a flat in Southeast Delhi's Badarpur area. The mishap occurred when a friend accidentally fired a country-made pistol.

Krish Sharma, 21, from Faridabad, was injured when Shubham Sharma, 22, mishandled the weapon during the early hours on Friday. The bullet caused an entry and exit wound in Krish's left foot.

Police responded swiftly, apprehending the accused and recovering the firearm and vehicle used to rush the victim to Apollo Hospital. Authorities have registered an FIR and are dive deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)