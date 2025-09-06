Unity in Defense: The Future of Theaterisation
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi emphasizes the importance of theaterisation in the military, promoting integration among various defense forces. He discusses the challenges and necessity of unified command amidst divergent views. GST reductions are acknowledged, aiding defense modernization and supporting MSMEs and startups in the sector.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi underscored the critical importance of theaterisation, advocating for the integration of the Army, Air Force, and Navy's capabilities. General Dwivedi's remarks come amid differing perspectives on the initiative from other military branches.
General Dwivedi highlighted the necessity of a unified command structure. He pointed out the coordination challenges presented by multiple agencies, emphasizing that theaterisation provides a solution through jointness and integration. He stated that 'unity of command' is central to effective military execution.
On the economic front, Dwivedi expressed gratitude for the GST rate reductions on military equipment. He remarked that the lower rates would enhance modernization efforts and benefit MSMEs and startups, marking a significant boost for defense innovation and development.
