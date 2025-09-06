Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Banned Pitbull Attack in Jhansi

A Pitbull attack on a woman in Jhansi led to the municipal corporation ordering the dog's removal as the breed is banned. The dog's owner agreed to move it outside municipal limits. The incident follows a nationwide directive to ban and sterilize certain aggressive dog breeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:05 IST
Controversy Surrounds Banned Pitbull Attack in Jhansi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a reported Pitbull attack on a woman in Jhansi, the municipal corporation has ordered the pet's removal, citing a ban on the breed. Dr Raghavendra Singh stated the woman made no formal complaint but the owner was still warned.

The dog owner committed to relocating the pet to a farmhouse outside city limits, promising an affidavit by Saturday. Officials cautioned the public against keeping banned breeds due to safety risks.

The incident occurs in the wake of the Centre's March 2024 directive for states to prohibit sales and breeding of 23 dangerous dog breeds, including Pitbulls, to curb similar attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Flood Crisis: A Wake-up Call for Preparedness

Punjab Flood Crisis: A Wake-up Call for Preparedness

 Pakistan
2
Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district: Police.

Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Guj...

 India
3
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
4
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025