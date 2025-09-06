Controversy Surrounds Banned Pitbull Attack in Jhansi
A Pitbull attack on a woman in Jhansi led to the municipal corporation ordering the dog's removal as the breed is banned. The dog's owner agreed to move it outside municipal limits. The incident follows a nationwide directive to ban and sterilize certain aggressive dog breeds.
Following a reported Pitbull attack on a woman in Jhansi, the municipal corporation has ordered the pet's removal, citing a ban on the breed. Dr Raghavendra Singh stated the woman made no formal complaint but the owner was still warned.
The dog owner committed to relocating the pet to a farmhouse outside city limits, promising an affidavit by Saturday. Officials cautioned the public against keeping banned breeds due to safety risks.
The incident occurs in the wake of the Centre's March 2024 directive for states to prohibit sales and breeding of 23 dangerous dog breeds, including Pitbulls, to curb similar attacks.
