Dramatic Arrests: Two Men Nabbed in Botched Police Escape

In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested two men, Mohammad Azeem and Mohammad Razik, for allegedly trying to run over officers at the Hejamadi toll plaza. The arrests, made late on a Friday night, followed an incident on August 5, during which the suspects fled to neighboring states.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar recounted how the suspects, allegedly involved in illegal cattle transportation, attempted to escape by ramming their SUV into law enforcement officers. The altercation left Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Kanashetty injured and a constable hurt during the confrontation.

The suspects' illegal activities extend beyond this case, with pending charges of cow lifting in multiple jurisdictions. The police continue their investigation as legal proceedings take their course. The incident has underscored heightened vigilance around unlawful cattle transport in the region.

