Dramatic Arrests: Two Men Nabbed in Botched Police Escape

Two men, Mohammad Azeem and Mohammad Razik, along with another accomplice, were arrested for attempting to ram their SUV into police at Hejamadi toll plaza while illegally transporting cattle. The police managed to track and arrest them after a month-long manhunt, with additional charges pending for illegal activities across Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested two men, Mohammad Azeem and Mohammad Razik, for allegedly trying to run over officers at the Hejamadi toll plaza. The arrests, made late on a Friday night, followed an incident on August 5, during which the suspects fled to neighboring states.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar recounted how the suspects, allegedly involved in illegal cattle transportation, attempted to escape by ramming their SUV into law enforcement officers. The altercation left Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Kanashetty injured and a constable hurt during the confrontation.

The suspects' illegal activities extend beyond this case, with pending charges of cow lifting in multiple jurisdictions. The police continue their investigation as legal proceedings take their course. The incident has underscored heightened vigilance around unlawful cattle transport in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

