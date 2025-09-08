Left Menu

Historic White House Peace Vigil Dismantled Amid Controversy

A long-standing peace vigil outside the White House was removed following President Trump's directives to clear homeless encampments in Washington, D.C. The removal sparked controversy, framing it as a civil rights issue and a misrepresentation of a protest against nuclear arms. Volunteers challenge the administration's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 00:43 IST
Historic White House Peace Vigil Dismantled Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Law enforcement officials dismantled a peace vigil near the White House, a fixture for over four decades, early Sunday morning. The action follows President Donald Trump's directive as part of efforts to clear homeless encampments in Washington, D.C., sparking controversy and claims of civil rights violations.

Philipos Melaku-Bello, a longtime volunteer at the vigil, described the location as a protest space rather than a shelter, emphasizing its constitutional protection under the First Amendment. The vigil, initiated in 1981 by activist William Thomas, is regarded as the longest continuous anti-war protest in U.S. history.

Criticism arose after the vigil's dismantling, especially from conservative media suggesting it posed a security risk. However, advocates like Melaku-Bello argue the removal aligns with President Trump's beautification agenda, dismissing claims of it being a safety threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

 Global
2
Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

 Lithuania
3
Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

 India
4
Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025