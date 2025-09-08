Historic White House Peace Vigil Dismantled Amid Controversy

Law enforcement officials dismantled a peace vigil near the White House, a fixture for over four decades, early Sunday morning. The action follows President Donald Trump's directive as part of efforts to clear homeless encampments in Washington, D.C., sparking controversy and claims of civil rights violations.

Philipos Melaku-Bello, a longtime volunteer at the vigil, described the location as a protest space rather than a shelter, emphasizing its constitutional protection under the First Amendment. The vigil, initiated in 1981 by activist William Thomas, is regarded as the longest continuous anti-war protest in U.S. history.

Criticism arose after the vigil's dismantling, especially from conservative media suggesting it posed a security risk. However, advocates like Melaku-Bello argue the removal aligns with President Trump's beautification agenda, dismissing claims of it being a safety threat.

