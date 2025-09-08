Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Case

The Supreme Court denied extending interim bail for Vikas Yadav, serving a 25-year sentence in the Nitish Katara case. The court advised Yadav to approach the Delhi High Court for further bail requests. Interim bail was initially granted for his marriage on September 5 while he arranged a fine payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:55 IST
Supreme Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Case
Vikas Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the interim bail of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail sentence in connection with the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. The decision was delivered by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma, which advised Yadav's legal counsel to move the Delhi High Court for any further bail requests.

During the hearing, Yadav's lawyer persistently argued for the Supreme Court to hear the extension plea, but the bench remained firm in its stance. The counsel eventually agreed to take the matter to the High Court. Previously, the top court had granted Yadav interim bail, allowing him one additional week.

Yadav, who has already served over 23 years in prison, sought interim bail to finalize his marriage plans set for September 5 and to arrange the Rs 54 lakh fine imposed on him. Yadav, son of politician D P Yadav, was convicted alongside his cousin Vishal Yadav for the murder of business executive Nitish Katara, stemming from opposition to Katara's alleged relationship with Vikas' sister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia

BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia

 India
2
Shafi Burfat Criticizes Sanctions, Calls for Principled Diplomacy

Shafi Burfat Criticizes Sanctions, Calls for Principled Diplomacy

 Germany
3
Bihar Boosts Stipends for Anganwadi Workers Ahead of Elections

Bihar Boosts Stipends for Anganwadi Workers Ahead of Elections

 India
4
Paramedics say four people were killed and at least 15 injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem, reports AP.

Paramedics say four people were killed and at least 15 injured in shooting a...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025