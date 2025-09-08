Supreme Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the interim bail of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail sentence in connection with the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. The decision was delivered by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma, which advised Yadav's legal counsel to move the Delhi High Court for any further bail requests.

During the hearing, Yadav's lawyer persistently argued for the Supreme Court to hear the extension plea, but the bench remained firm in its stance. The counsel eventually agreed to take the matter to the High Court. Previously, the top court had granted Yadav interim bail, allowing him one additional week.

Yadav, who has already served over 23 years in prison, sought interim bail to finalize his marriage plans set for September 5 and to arrange the Rs 54 lakh fine imposed on him. Yadav, son of politician D P Yadav, was convicted alongside his cousin Vishal Yadav for the murder of business executive Nitish Katara, stemming from opposition to Katara's alleged relationship with Vikas' sister.

