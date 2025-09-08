Youth Arrested in Turkish Police Station Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded in Izmir, Turkey, when a 16-year-old unleashed a gun attack on a police station, resulting in the death of two law enforcement officers on Monday. The attack took place in the Balcova district, leaving one officer seriously wounded and another with lighter injuries, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Despite the city having experienced militant attacks before, such as the 2017 car bombing that took two lives, authorities are yet to establish a clear motive for this recent assault. CCTV footage aired on local media depicted the teenager, identified as E.B., firing a rifle at the station before being subdued by police.

The suspect reportedly shouted "Allahu akbar" as authorities moved in to arrest him following his collapse with a leg injury. Turkey has been no stranger to violence from various radical groups, including Kurdish militants and Islamist factions, frequently targeting security forces and state sectors.