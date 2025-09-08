Left Menu

Police Constable Suspended After Viral Video Shows 'Lathi Charge' on Farmers

A police head constable in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, was suspended after he allegedly 'lathi charged' farmers waiting for fertilisers, causing injuries to three individuals. The video, which went viral, triggered the suspension. The incident occurred in the Lahar area, where farmers were gathered from early morning for fertiliser distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has gone viral on social media, a police head constable in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, was suspended after lathi charging farmers who were peacefully waiting for fertilisers. The incident, captured on video, has attracted widespread condemnation and resulted in immediate suspension of the officer involved.

The event unfolded in Lahar, where hundreds of farmers had gathered post a three-day closure of the fertiliser distribution centre. Despite their orderly conduct, Head Constable Ramraj Singh Gurjar allegedly used force without justification, leaving three farmers injured and raising serious concerns about police conduct.

As the video gained traction online, officials were quick to respond. The Bhind Superintendent of Police confirmed that Gurjar has been relieved of duty, emphasizing that the actions seen in the video were against regulations and detrimental to the police's image, tarnishing its reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

