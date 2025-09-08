Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Foreign Aid Dispute

The Trump administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in its ongoing battle to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid, which had been authorized by Congress. This request is part of President Trump's broader initiative to reduce U.S. assistance abroad significantly.

On Monday, the Justice Department sought to stay an order from Judge Amir Ali, which mandates that the administration proceed with spending the approximately $4 billion in foreign aid that it aimed to retract. The funds were slated for international peacekeeping and democracy-promotion initiatives.

Despite opposition from aid groups and a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals, the administration is persisting in its bid to rescind the allocation, invoking the rarely used 'pocket rescission' tactic. Legal experts argue this move poses a constitutional challenge to the separation of powers.

