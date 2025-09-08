Uttar Pradesh Heightens Border Security Amid Nepal's Social Media Protest Turmoil

Heightened security measures have been instituted in various districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Nepal in response to violent protests in the Himalayan country, triggered by a social media platform ban. As tensions rise, Indian authorities bolster surveillance along the frontier.

Protests have led to 14 casualties and numerous injuries in Kathmandu, compelling the Nepalese government to impose a curfew and deploy its army in select areas of the capital. This has increased vigilance efforts on the Indian side of the border.

Implementing a mix of drone monitoring and technological surveillance, Indian security forces have also ramped up patrols along highways and smaller roads. The ongoing unrest has strained local dynamics, affecting tourism and causing distress among families with transnational ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)