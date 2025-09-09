PM Modi's Emergency Visit: Aiding Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a critical mission to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday, extending the Indian government's support to affected individuals and communities. As he departed from Delhi, Modi expressed solidarity with those grappling with the devastating floods.

In Punjab, particularly hard-hit by unprecedented flooding, PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey, visiting key areas such as Gurdaspur. He aims to engage with local officials, assess the impact, and discuss relief measures. Interaction with flood-affected residents and response teams forms a crucial part of his agenda.

Punjab's desperate situation, exacerbated by swollen rivers and relentless rain, has claimed 51 lives and devastated extensive agricultural land. The regional BJP, led by Sunil Jakhar, emphasized the government's proactive monitoring, while ensuring tight security ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to boost relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)