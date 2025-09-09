Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal Granted Overseas Travel Permission Amidst Legal Scrutiny

An MP-MLA court in Sultanpur has permitted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to travel abroad amidst a poll code violation case. The court allowed his passport renewal with conditions. Kejriwal faces charges related to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Proceedings are currently stayed by a Supreme Court directive.

Sultanpur's MP-MLA court has cleared the way for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to embark on international travel, amidst a cloud of legal scrutiny emanating from a poll code violation case. His legal representative, Rudra Pratap Singh Madan, confirmed that the court hearing occurred on September 8, leading to an order on travel permission.

During a September 8 media briefing, Madan disclosed the existence of a poll code violation case against Kejriwal in Amethi. Previously, the court allowed Kejriwal's passport renewal on the condition of seeking travel approval beforehand. Now, the court has decided to relax this condition, enabling his overseas travel.

The legal proceedings stem from alleged breaches of the model code of conduct during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections within Amethi district's Gauriganj and Musafirkhana locales. However, these proceedings have been temporarily halted following a directive from the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

