Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Nand Nagri Attempted Murder Case

A man involved in an attempted murder case in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area has been apprehended by the Delhi Police, according to official reports on Tuesday.

The suspect, Mahboob Ali, was found in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges, believed to have been used in the crime.

The victim, Hariom, an e-rickshaw driver, reported the incident where he was shot in the leg by one of three assailants. Police continue to pursue the two other suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)