Illegal Firearms Ring Busted in Delhi: Trio Arrested

In Delhi, police dismantled an illegal firearms ring, arresting three individuals. The operation involved social media for distribution, and authorities seized multiple weapons and ammunition. The case emerged after viral footage of a public shooting, leading to a coordinated investigation and subsequent arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi have successfully dismantled a multi-layered illegal firearms operation, leading to the arrest of three individuals, police announced on Tuesday.

The arrested men, aged between 22 and 29, exploited social media platforms to distribute firearms across the city, creating a complex supply network. Mohsin, identified as the primary supplier, allegedly provided firearms at reduced rates to Shadab Qureshi, who then profited by selling them to emerging criminals. Farman used these weapons to intimidate and recruit criminals through online displays.

The case came to light following a video on September 3 that showed a young individual discharging a firearm in public. Utilizing advanced surveillance and covert intelligence, police traced Farman to Saket, confiscating a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges. Subsequent interrogations led to Qureshi in Chhattarpur and Mohsin in Maujpur, recovering additional firearms and ammunition. Both Qureshi and Mohsin have prior offenses involving the Arms Act, robbery, and assault.

