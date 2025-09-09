Illegal Firearms Ring Busted in Delhi: Trio Arrested

Authorities in Delhi have successfully dismantled a multi-layered illegal firearms operation, leading to the arrest of three individuals, police announced on Tuesday.

The arrested men, aged between 22 and 29, exploited social media platforms to distribute firearms across the city, creating a complex supply network. Mohsin, identified as the primary supplier, allegedly provided firearms at reduced rates to Shadab Qureshi, who then profited by selling them to emerging criminals. Farman used these weapons to intimidate and recruit criminals through online displays.

The case came to light following a video on September 3 that showed a young individual discharging a firearm in public. Utilizing advanced surveillance and covert intelligence, police traced Farman to Saket, confiscating a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges. Subsequent interrogations led to Qureshi in Chhattarpur and Mohsin in Maujpur, recovering additional firearms and ammunition. Both Qureshi and Mohsin have prior offenses involving the Arms Act, robbery, and assault.

