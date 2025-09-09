NCP Leader Zeeshan Siddique Demands Justice in Father's Murder Case

NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique criticized Mumbai police for their 'casual' approach in probing the murder of his father, Baba Siddique. Baba, a former Maharashtra minister, was killed in Bandra on October 12, 2024. Despite police arresting 25 individuals, Siddique believes the investigation lacks genuine progress.

In a conversation with PTI, Siddique emphasized that a thorough investigation should have yielded substantial progress within a year. The police claim jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother orchestrated the murder, contracting Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar for the task. Akhtar was apprehended in Canada.

Siddique, dissatisfied with procedural delays and police meetings, has had continuous discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who supports the pursuit of justice. His lawyer, Pradeep Gharat, indicated possible legal action through the Bombay High Court over the investigation's perceived inadequacies.