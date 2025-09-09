Left Menu

NCP Leader Zeeshan Siddique Demands Justice in Father's Murder Case

NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique has accused Mumbai police of a lax investigation into his father, Baba Siddique's murder. Despite numerous arrests and solid leads, the probe has stagnated, prompting Siddique's push for justice with the help of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and potential legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:22 IST
Baba Siddique
  • India

NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique criticized Mumbai police for their 'casual' approach in probing the murder of his father, Baba Siddique. Baba, a former Maharashtra minister, was killed in Bandra on October 12, 2024. Despite police arresting 25 individuals, Siddique believes the investigation lacks genuine progress.

In a conversation with PTI, Siddique emphasized that a thorough investigation should have yielded substantial progress within a year. The police claim jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother orchestrated the murder, contracting Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar for the task. Akhtar was apprehended in Canada.

Siddique, dissatisfied with procedural delays and police meetings, has had continuous discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who supports the pursuit of justice. His lawyer, Pradeep Gharat, indicated possible legal action through the Bombay High Court over the investigation's perceived inadequacies.

