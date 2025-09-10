Over 600 Offenders Nabbed in National Road Safety Blitz Across Provinces

The National Traffic Police, supported by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), conducted a high-impact road safety operation over the weekend that led to the arrest and prosecution of hundreds of offenders across several provinces. The crackdown targeted reckless driving, unroadworthy vehicles, and illegal operations amid increased traffic volumes linked to religious pilgrimages in Limpopo and cultural festivals in the Free State.

Alcohol-Related Arrests on Major Routes

On Limpopo’s busy road corridors, including the N1, N11, and R101 near Polokwane, officers arrested more than 50 motorists for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Authorities noted that the arrests came as thousands of travelers made their way to large religious gatherings, highlighting the risk posed by impaired driving during periods of high traffic volumes.

The RTMC reiterated that drunk driving remains one of the leading causes of fatal crashes in South Africa. By removing intoxicated drivers from the roads, officials aimed to prevent serious accidents and safeguard law-abiding road users.

Clampdown on Minibuses and Unroadworthy Vehicles

Law enforcement officers also focused on public transport operators, particularly minibus taxis, which serve as the backbone of commuter travel. In Limpopo, 163 minibuses operating without valid permits were intercepted, issued with tickets, and immediately discontinued from further travel.

A further 237 vehicles were declared unroadworthy after failing inspections, with mechanical defects ranging from faulty brakes and worn tyres to missing lights and steering problems. These vehicles were also discontinued from continuing their journeys, underscoring the authorities’ firm stance on road safety compliance.

Corruption and Reckless Driving Offences

The weekend operation also uncovered attempts at corruption. Five motorists were arrested for allegedly trying to bribe officers to avoid penalties. Authorities confirmed that these individuals would face charges for corruption in addition to their traffic violations.

In addition, three drivers were taken into custody for reckless and negligent driving, a charge often associated with excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking, and endangering fellow motorists.

Gauteng Enforcement Successes

Parallel operations in Gauteng produced equally striking results. Authorities arrested 384 minibus drivers for operating without driving licences. This figure highlights ongoing challenges in the public transport sector, where unqualified drivers put passengers and other road users at severe risk.

Road Safety Priorities

The RTMC praised the coordinated enforcement drive as a necessary measure to curb lawlessness on South Africa’s roads. The agency reminded motorists that operations of this nature will be intensified during peak travel seasons, particularly around major religious, cultural, and sporting events.

“Compliance with road regulations is non-negotiable. Our officers will continue to act decisively against offenders who put lives at risk, whether through drunk driving, operating unroadworthy vehicles, or attempting to corrupt law enforcement,” the RTMC said.

The arrests serve as a stark reminder that law enforcement agencies are tightening efforts to enforce discipline on the roads and to reduce South Africa’s high road fatality rates.