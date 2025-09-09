High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

Uttar Pradesh Police have been placed on high alert across districts bordering Nepal, as the neighboring country encounters a significant political crisis prompting the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli amid massive anti-government protests, officials confirmed.

In response, a 24x7 special control room was established at the police headquarters in Lucknow to aid Indian citizens stranded in Nepal, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash announced.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna has mandated enhanced patrolling, surveillance, and additional police deployment along the border to manage emergencies. Meanwhile, the social media cell is tasked with monitoring sensitive information related to Nepal, ensuring immediate action where necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)