High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil
The Uttar Pradesh Police is on high alert as Nepal faces a political crisis with PM KP Sharma Oli's resignation amidst protests. A 24x7 control room is established to assist stranded Indian citizens. The social media cell monitors sensitive information to maintain law and order.
Uttar Pradesh Police have been placed on high alert across districts bordering Nepal, as the neighboring country encounters a significant political crisis prompting the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli amid massive anti-government protests, officials confirmed.
In response, a 24x7 special control room was established at the police headquarters in Lucknow to aid Indian citizens stranded in Nepal, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash announced.
Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna has mandated enhanced patrolling, surveillance, and additional police deployment along the border to manage emergencies. Meanwhile, the social media cell is tasked with monitoring sensitive information related to Nepal, ensuring immediate action where necessary.
