Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam Takes Charge as Director of CSIR-NIScPR, Sets Bold Vision

Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam formally assumed office today as the new Director of the CSIR–National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), one of India’s premier institutions dedicated to advancing science communication and shaping evidence-based policy frameworks in the domain of science, technology, and innovation (STI).

A Transformative Agenda for STI Policy

In her maiden address to staff, researchers, and students, Dr. Rayasam highlighted the transformative role of NIScPR in the evolving global landscape of science and technology. She emphasized that India’s STI policy must embrace agility and flexibility, especially in an era defined by Artificial Intelligence, digital platforms, and fast-changing global challenges.

She urged the institute to move beyond conventional methods of science communication and policy research and adopt forward-looking models that respond to contemporary needs. “NIScPR has to play an important role in shaping national and international STI policy by focusing on the needs of the time,” she remarked, underscoring the urgency of adaptability.

Connecting the Unconnected – A Global South Perspective

Unveiling her theme of “Connecting the Unconnected”, Dr. Rayasam said that NIScPR must act as a role model for the Global South while serving as a hub for the entire science and technology community. She linked this approach to India’s broader development goals, calling for science communication strategies that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She stressed the need for:

Developing high-quality Indian scientific journals with global credibility.

Expanding digital platforms to reach diverse audiences .

Promoting citizen science initiatives to democratize research.

Encouraging science–art collaborations to deepen public engagement and creative outreach.

Harnessing Emerging Technologies

Dr. Rayasam observed that the future of science communication would be shaped by digital literacy, responsible social media usage, and the effective deployment of AI tools. While acknowledging concerns about misinformation and credibility, she emphasized that emerging technologies also present unprecedented opportunities to reach wider audiences and strengthen science–society linkages.

Expanding Partnerships and Global Footprint

A strong proponent of collaborations, Dr. Rayasam stressed the importance of interdisciplinary and inter-institutional partnerships. She encouraged NIScPR to expand the scope of existing initiatives such as the Science Media Communication Cell (SMCC) and SVASTIK, advocating closer ties with the Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Education, and science museums.

She also recommended forging strategic international collaborations with bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, United Nations, OECD, leading Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and industry associations. Such partnerships, she said, would enhance NIScPR’s global profile while contributing to evidence-based policymaking at home.

Future-Ready and India-Centric

Concluding her remarks, Dr. Rayasam articulated her vision of transforming NIScPR into a future-ready, India-centric global institution that excels in both science communication and policy research. She asserted that the institute must continue to adapt to global dynamics while maintaining an Indian ethos rooted in inclusivity, innovation, and scientific integrity.

Ceremony Highlights

The joining ceremony was attended by senior dignitaries and colleagues, including:

Dr. Naresh Kumar , Chief Scientist and FAO

Shri R.K.S. Roushan , COA

Ms. Gurmeet Kaur , FAO

Several faculty members, researchers, and staff of CSIR–NIScPR

The gathering reflected both the legacy and the future potential of the institute, as its new leader charted an ambitious roadmap that blends tradition with modernity.

With Dr. Rayasam at the helm, NIScPR is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping national STI narratives, expanding India’s influence in global science policy, and strengthening the critical bridge between science and society.