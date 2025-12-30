Gujarat Unveils Calendar Celebrating Atmanirbhar Bharat: A Testament to Local Art and Industry

On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the 2026 calendar in Gandhinagar, centered around the theme 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Our Pride - Vocal for Local'. The calendar is a vivid showcase of Gujarat's industrial strides, cultural richness, and a visual representation of the state's commitment to the vision of self-reliant India.

The calendar, reviewed by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi among others, highlights pivotal industries such as automobiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and ceramics. Furthermore, it celebrates Gujarat's unique heritage with art forms like Patola, Kutch handicrafts, Pithora paintings, and Bandhani. The event saw the presence of notable dignitaries including State Minister Jayram Gamit and Principal Secretary Mohammad Shahid.

In continuation of promoting local initiatives, CM Patel inaugurated the National Tribal Trade Fair-2025 in Vasrai, Surat. The fair endorsed Prime Minister Modi's mantra 'Vocal for Local, Local for Global', aiming to propel tribal industries and MSMEs towards a sustainable future. The event underscored a collaborative approach to foster self-employment and expand commercial opportunities.