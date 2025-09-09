Punjab's Plea: 'A Drop in the Ocean' Against Flood Devastation
The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal critiqued Prime Minister Modi's Rs 1,600 crore flood relief for Punjab, calling it insufficient. They urged for increased aid and a farmer loan waiver, highlighting Punjab's contributions to India's food security and military while lamenting perceived financial discrimination.
The Congress' Punjab unit criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Rs 1,600 crore for the flood-hit state as insufficient, citing it as a 'drop in the ocean'. They allege discrimination against Punjab under BJP's leadership.
The Shiromani Akali Dal called for more aid and a one-time loan waiver for affected farmers. SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a social media post, echoed Punjab's frustrations, while Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa termed the assistance a 'cruel joke'.
Punjab's leaders highlighted its longstanding contributions to national food security and military service. They demanded the release of Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds, claiming financial neglect during a critical recovery period.
