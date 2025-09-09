Punjab's Plea: 'A Drop in the Ocean' Against Flood Devastation

The Congress' Punjab unit criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Rs 1,600 crore for the flood-hit state as insufficient, citing it as a 'drop in the ocean'. They allege discrimination against Punjab under BJP's leadership.

The Shiromani Akali Dal called for more aid and a one-time loan waiver for affected farmers. SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a social media post, echoed Punjab's frustrations, while Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa termed the assistance a 'cruel joke'.

Punjab's leaders highlighted its longstanding contributions to national food security and military service. They demanded the release of Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds, claiming financial neglect during a critical recovery period.

(With inputs from agencies.)