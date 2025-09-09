Infant Found Dumped in Ambarnath Drain Shocks Community

A tragic discovery was made in Ambarnath, Maharashtra, when a local resident and his son found the body of an infant in a drain outside their home on Tuesday morning. The incident has sparked a sense of shock and sadness in the community.

The discovery was made in the Netaji Market area of Ambarnath town, Thane district. Upon noticing the infant's body, people in the area quickly gathered at the scene. Authorities were then notified, and a police team arrived to send the body for a post-mortem to a government hospital.

The infant was approximately five months old. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, looking to understand the circumstances that led to this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)