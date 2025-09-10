Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Young Victim

An eight-year-old boy, identified as Harsh, tragically lost his life following a leopard attack on Tuesday evening, confirmed local police authorities.

Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh reported the incident took place at approximately 7:30 pm. Harsh was drawing water from an outdoor tap near his residence when the leopard pounced, fleeing only after villagers raised an alarm.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the boy was declared deceased by medical professionals upon arrival. This tragic event occurs just days after another fatal leopard attack on a 12-year-old girl in Kandra Wali.

(With inputs from agencies.)