Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Young Victim

An eight-year-old boy, Harsh, was killed by a leopard in an attack near his home. The incident follows another lethal leopard encounter in the area. Local police confirmed the attack happened around 7:30 pm as the boy filled water. Despite swift medical attention, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy, identified as Harsh, tragically lost his life following a leopard attack on Tuesday evening, confirmed local police authorities.

Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh reported the incident took place at approximately 7:30 pm. Harsh was drawing water from an outdoor tap near his residence when the leopard pounced, fleeing only after villagers raised an alarm.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the boy was declared deceased by medical professionals upon arrival. This tragic event occurs just days after another fatal leopard attack on a 12-year-old girl in Kandra Wali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

