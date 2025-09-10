Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Controversial Tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review the legality of Donald Trump's global tariffs, a cornerstone of his trade agenda. The Justice Department appealed a lower court's decision that Trump overstepped his authority using a federal law intended for emergencies, affecting trillions in customs duties.

Oral arguments are set for early November in a case initiated by businesses and states challenging the tariffs. The appeals court ruled against Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which had previously never been used for tariffs, contradicting Trump's administration priorities.

This legal battle is critical for the U.S. economy, with lawsuits from states and businesses arguing Congress holds the power to impose tariffs, not the president alone. The Supreme Court's decision could have wide-reaching implications on trade policy and executive authority.