South Korean Workers Freed After US Immigration Raid

A charter plane from South Korea departed for the US to repatriate over 300 South Korean workers detained during an immigration raid at a Hyundai factory in Georgia. Following negotiations, an agreement was reached for their release. The raid reflects the US's strict immigration enforcement policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-09-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 08:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A charter plane from South Korea headed to the United States on Wednesday to repatriate Korean workers detained in a Georgia immigration raid.

The September 4th operation led to the detention of 475 factory workers, including over 300 South Koreans, at a Hyundai construction site. Video footage depicted the workers in chains, highlighting the raid's severity.

Following diplomatic discussions, an agreement for their release was secured. The plane is scheduled to return with the workers on Thursday, exemplifying intensified US immigration enforcement under the current administration.

