South Korean Workers Freed After US Immigration Raid

A charter plane from South Korea headed to the United States on Wednesday to repatriate Korean workers detained in a Georgia immigration raid.

The September 4th operation led to the detention of 475 factory workers, including over 300 South Koreans, at a Hyundai construction site. Video footage depicted the workers in chains, highlighting the raid's severity.

Following diplomatic discussions, an agreement for their release was secured. The plane is scheduled to return with the workers on Thursday, exemplifying intensified US immigration enforcement under the current administration.