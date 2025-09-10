Left Menu

Mystery of the Venezuela Strike: Trump’s Controversial Military Maneuver Unveiled

The U.S. military operation off Venezuela, announced by President Donald Trump, raised concerns over potential violations of international law. The attack against alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers, executed without clear evidence and congressional briefing, has sparked criticism. Trump's widening use of presidential power in military actions remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:34 IST
More than a week has passed since President Donald Trump declared the U.S. military had destroyed a vessel off the coast of Venezuela, resulting in the deaths of 11 individuals. Despite the initial disclosure, the operation remains shrouded in secrecy within Washington.

A video of the September 2nd strike was released by Trump's team, claiming the targeted individuals were part of a Venezuelan gang involved in drug trafficking. However, there is scant information about the identities of the boat's occupants, the specific drugs onboard, or the strike's execution. Concerns have arisen regarding the potential breach of international law, as the summary execution of alleged drug traffickers suggests a departure from standard legal protocols.

Conflicting accounts have emerged about the boat's intended destination. Shortly after the incident, Secretary of State Marco Rubio speculated it was bound for Trinidad & Tobago, while Trump alleged it was headed for the U.S. In a deviation from usual practices, Congress was not briefed immediately following the strike, angering Democratic lawmakers and raising questions about the extension of presidential power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

