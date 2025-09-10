Left Menu

Karnataka MLA Arrested in Iron Ore Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail, from Karwar assembly, over an alleged illegal iron ore export and money laundering case. This follows similar recent arrests related to illegal activities. Sail was taken for questioning and will face court regarding his custodial remand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress MLA, Satish Krishna Sail, has been apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an illegal iron ore export money laundering case, sources revealed on Wednesday.

The legislator, representing Karwar constituency in Uttara Kannada, was detained late night on September 9 following interrogation at the ED's Bengaluru office, as per official information.

Sail was brought before a special court and ordered into one-day ED custody. Further proceedings are expected, with the agency aiming to extend his custodial remand. This marks the second such incident involving Congress MLAs, following the arrest of Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' on similar charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

