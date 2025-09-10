Karnataka MLA Arrested in Iron Ore Money Laundering Probe

Karnataka Congress MLA, Satish Krishna Sail, has been apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an illegal iron ore export money laundering case, sources revealed on Wednesday.

The legislator, representing Karwar constituency in Uttara Kannada, was detained late night on September 9 following interrogation at the ED's Bengaluru office, as per official information.

Sail was brought before a special court and ordered into one-day ED custody. Further proceedings are expected, with the agency aiming to extend his custodial remand. This marks the second such incident involving Congress MLAs, following the arrest of Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' on similar charges.

