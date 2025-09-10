Swiss Voters Lean Towards EU Deal Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

Swiss voters are showing strong support for a new economic agreement with the European Union, according to a recent survey published by Blick newspaper. The poll conducted by GFS Bern revealed that 61% of respondents backed the deal, which seeks to strengthen economic ties amid growing concerns over U.S. tariffs.

The survey, commissioned by Interpharma, highlighted the broad approval across Switzerland's political spectrum, except for the right-wing Swiss People's Party. The party remains wary of the deal, fearing it threatens Swiss sovereignty and autonomy. These findings arrive in the wake of the U.S. imposing a staggering 39% tariff on Switzerland, significantly higher than the rates on the EU.

As Switzerland grapples with the repercussions of these tariffs, the EU-Swiss agreement, designed to align laws and support free movement, awaits a public referendum, expected no sooner than 2027. The outcome could reshape Switzerland's future economic landscape and its relations with the EU.