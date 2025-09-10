Left Menu

Swiss Voters Lean Towards EU Deal Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

A majority of Swiss voters favor a new economic deal with the European Union, as reported by a survey conducted by polling firm GFS Bern. The survey results emerged amidst economic concerns following the U.S. imposing significant tariffs. A referendum on the deal is anticipated around 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:38 IST
Swiss Voters Lean Towards EU Deal Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss voters are showing strong support for a new economic agreement with the European Union, according to a recent survey published by Blick newspaper. The poll conducted by GFS Bern revealed that 61% of respondents backed the deal, which seeks to strengthen economic ties amid growing concerns over U.S. tariffs.

The survey, commissioned by Interpharma, highlighted the broad approval across Switzerland's political spectrum, except for the right-wing Swiss People's Party. The party remains wary of the deal, fearing it threatens Swiss sovereignty and autonomy. These findings arrive in the wake of the U.S. imposing a staggering 39% tariff on Switzerland, significantly higher than the rates on the EU.

As Switzerland grapples with the repercussions of these tariffs, the EU-Swiss agreement, designed to align laws and support free movement, awaits a public referendum, expected no sooner than 2027. The outcome could reshape Switzerland's future economic landscape and its relations with the EU.

TRENDING

1
New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

 India
2
Digital Empowerment: PhonePe and SIDBI Unite for Micro Enterprises

Digital Empowerment: PhonePe and SIDBI Unite for Micro Enterprises

 India
3
German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

 Germany
4
India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025