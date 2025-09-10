EU Court Upholds Sanctions Against Positive Group PAO
The EU's General Court has rejected Positive Group PAO's appeal against its inclusion on the EU sanctions list. The company sought to annul its listing, but the court upheld the sanctions, dismissing their legal action to challenge the decision.
The EU's General Court has maintained the inclusion of Positive Group PAO on the EU sanctions list, following a legal challenge by the company.
In a recent ruling, the court dismissed Positive Group PAO's attempt to annul its listing, stating its name will remain on the sanctions list.
This judgment affirms the EU's stance on the matter, showcasing the bloc's commitment to maintaining its sanctions regime.
