Political Accusations Fly as Congress MLA Satish Sail Arrested

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar denounces the arrest of Congress MLA Satish Sail, alleging political targeting by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sail was apprehended in connection with illegal iron ore export from Bellary to Belekeri port, stemming from a 2010 Karnataka Lokayukta case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:28 IST
Satish Sail
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political showdown, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has decried the arrest of Congress MLA Satish Sail, accusing the Enforcement Directorate of targeting party leaders for political reasons.

Sail's arrest is linked to a long-standing money laundering investigation concerning illegal iron ore exports from the state, a case originally flagged by the Karnataka Lokayukta in 2010.

Official reports confirm that Sail, the representative from Karwar, was detained late Tuesday night, joining fellow Congress legislator Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' in a string of recent arrests by the central agency.

