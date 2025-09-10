Political Accusations Fly as Congress MLA Satish Sail Arrested

In a dramatic political showdown, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has decried the arrest of Congress MLA Satish Sail, accusing the Enforcement Directorate of targeting party leaders for political reasons.

Sail's arrest is linked to a long-standing money laundering investigation concerning illegal iron ore exports from the state, a case originally flagged by the Karnataka Lokayukta in 2010.

Official reports confirm that Sail, the representative from Karwar, was detained late Tuesday night, joining fellow Congress legislator Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' in a string of recent arrests by the central agency.