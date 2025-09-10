Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Policy?

Stephen Miran, a prominent economic advisor to the White House, is poised to cross a significant hurdle in his appointment as a Federal Reserve governor. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is set to vote on his nomination, with an outcome that could accelerate President Donald Trump's influence over US interest rate policy.

Despite Democratic opposition, Republicans hold a 13-11 majority expected to secure the vote, propelling Miran's nomination to the full Senate. His potential involvement in the Fed's upcoming policy meeting hangs in balance, contingent on swift Senate confirmation amidst stringent procedural rules.

Miran's confirmation aligns with Trump's strategy to enforce more rapid interest rate cuts, contrasting the Fed's current cautious approach. This move has sparked debate as Trump's attempt to oust Governor Lisa Cook adds political tension. Miran's stance suggests a shift towards dovish policies, reshaping the Fed's future decisions and imperiling its historic independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)