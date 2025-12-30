Russian Families Scramble as Inflation Hampers New Year Celebrations

As Russia faces economic challenges and the impact of Western sanctions, citizens are preparing for a muted New Year celebration. Despite the slowing inflation rate, economic difficulties endure, pushing many to adopt cost-saving measures in their daily lives.

Essential items like potatoes and eggs have seen price cuts, bringing some relief. Yet, inflation expectations are rising, and forthcoming tax hikes add to the uncertainty. The government is striving to stabilize the economy, but challenges remain as the year 2025 unfolds.

With economic constraints hitting households, New Year traditions are being re-evaluated. Red caviar, a traditional delicacy, has become prohibitively expensive, prompting people to seek online alternatives for shopping to curb expenses.

