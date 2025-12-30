Left Menu

Russian Families Scramble as Inflation Hampers New Year Celebrations

Amid economic challenges and Western sanctions, Russians are bracing for a subdued New Year celebration. Although inflation rates have tempered, economic challenges persist. Many are adopting cost-saving measures. Essential prices have declined, but tax hikes loom and inflation expectations remain high, complicating economic stability as 2025 approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:13 IST
Russian Families Scramble as Inflation Hampers New Year Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Russia faces economic challenges and the impact of Western sanctions, citizens are preparing for a muted New Year celebration. Despite the slowing inflation rate, economic difficulties endure, pushing many to adopt cost-saving measures in their daily lives.

Essential items like potatoes and eggs have seen price cuts, bringing some relief. Yet, inflation expectations are rising, and forthcoming tax hikes add to the uncertainty. The government is striving to stabilize the economy, but challenges remain as the year 2025 unfolds.

With economic constraints hitting households, New Year traditions are being re-evaluated. Red caviar, a traditional delicacy, has become prohibitively expensive, prompting people to seek online alternatives for shopping to curb expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Calls for De-escalation Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Kremlin Calls for De-escalation Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

 Global
2
Bomb Scare at Bus Stand: Just a Bag of Clothes

Bomb Scare at Bus Stand: Just a Bag of Clothes

 India
3
Innovating Excellence: Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Delegation

Innovating Excellence: Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Delegation

 India
4
Navigating New Year’s Eve: Delhi's Traffic Advisory Unveiled

Navigating New Year’s Eve: Delhi's Traffic Advisory Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025