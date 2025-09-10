Left Menu

Regional Leaders Unite in Support of Qatar Amid Tensions

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit Qatar to show solidarity after Israel's airstrikes on Hamas officials in Doha. Their unplanned visits highlight regional support for Qatar amidst rising tensions.

Updated: 10-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:47 IST
In a sign of regional solidarity, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Qatar, marking a significant diplomatic gesture after recent Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas officials in Doha.

Joining the UAE leader, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein is also set to visit Qatar, while Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to arrive on Thursday, showcasing a united front among neighboring countries.

These unexpected visits underscore the growing regional tensions and demonstrate solidarity with Qatar during a tumultuous time, according to sources familiar with the diplomatic developments.

