German-Israeli Soldier Accused in Gaza Civilian Targeted Killing

Human rights lawyers have lodged a lawsuit against an Israeli soldier of German origin over alleged involvement in the targeted killing of unarmed Palestinian civilians. The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, alongside three Palestinian groups, filed the complaint in Germany, citing evidence against the soldier from the Ghost Unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:22 IST
According to the ECCHR, the 25-year-old suspect was born in Munich and lived in Germany until recently. Though his dual citizenship remains unconfirmed, the groups presented a detailed 130-page complaint with evidence, including investigative research and audio-visual records, tying him to the Ghost Unit of the 202nd Paratroopers Battalion.

The human rights bodies reported that deliberate sniper shootings near Gaza hospitals were documented between late 2023 and early 2024. While Israeli authorities and Germany's federal prosecutor have refrained from commenting, similar legal proceedings are reportedly ongoing in other European countries against members of the same military unit.

