Pope Leo Criticizes Global Militarism and Advocates for Human Rights

Pope Leo condemned militarism in diplomacy and urged the protection of human rights, notably in Venezuela, during his first 'state of the world' address. He criticized the approach of using force over dialogue in international relations and addressed issues like religious discrimination, freedom of expression, and human rights across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:55 IST
Pope Leo

In an impassioned speech, Pope Leo denounced the use of military force in global diplomacy and called for the protection of human rights, especially in Venezuela. Friday's address marked a more fiery approach from Leo, highlighting concerns over the degradation of international organizations in dealing with conflicts worldwide.

Leo, the first U.S. pope, emphasized the importance of dialogue over force to the 184 ambassadors present at the Vatican. He criticized the growing appeal of war and urged global governments to honor the rights and wishes of the Venezuelan people, advocating for their civil liberties.

Formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, Leo's speech also addressed broader issues such as freedom of expression and religious discrimination. He warned against the shrinking space for free speech, especially in Western nations, and criticized subtle religious biases against Christians in Europe and the Americas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

