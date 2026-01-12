Haryana Human Rights Commission Demands Accountability for Tragic Septic Tank Deaths
The Haryana Human Rights Commission criticized authorities for their lax investigation into two deaths in a Hansi septic tank. The deaths, involving workers allegedly forced to enter without safety gear, highlight violations of constitutional rights and Supreme Court directives on manual sewage entry. The commission demands accountability and detailed reports on compensation and safety measures.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Human Rights Commission has sharply criticized civic authorities for their inadequate response in probing the tragic deaths of two individuals in a septic tank in Hansi last year.
The commission noted that this negligence represents a grave violation of the right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution, contravening the Supreme Court's prohibition of manual sewer entry without safety gear.
Despite existing directives from the Supreme Court, such incidents persist, underscoring the urgency for accountability and compliance with legal and safety standards, as highlighted by the December 17, 2025, order from the commission's full bench.
