Left Menu

Haryana Human Rights Commission Demands Accountability for Tragic Septic Tank Deaths

The Haryana Human Rights Commission criticized authorities for their lax investigation into two deaths in a Hansi septic tank. The deaths, involving workers allegedly forced to enter without safety gear, highlight violations of constitutional rights and Supreme Court directives on manual sewage entry. The commission demands accountability and detailed reports on compensation and safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:09 IST
Haryana Human Rights Commission Demands Accountability for Tragic Septic Tank Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has sharply criticized civic authorities for their inadequate response in probing the tragic deaths of two individuals in a septic tank in Hansi last year.

The commission noted that this negligence represents a grave violation of the right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution, contravening the Supreme Court's prohibition of manual sewer entry without safety gear.

Despite existing directives from the Supreme Court, such incidents persist, underscoring the urgency for accountability and compliance with legal and safety standards, as highlighted by the December 17, 2025, order from the commission's full bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026