Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection

Pope Leo delivered a forceful critique against the use of military force as a tool for achieving diplomatic objectives, urging a return to dialogue-based diplomacy in a potent annual foreign policy address.

The first U.S. pope stressed the inadequacies of international organizations when faced with global conflicts, warning of a disturbing trend where force replaces consensus.

In light of Venezuelan political turmoil, highlighted by U.S. intervention, Leo called for the protection of human and civil rights, advocating respect for the Venezuelan populace's will.

