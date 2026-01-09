Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection
Pope Leo criticized the use of military force for diplomatic goals in a hard-hitting speech, stressing the need for diplomacy based on dialogue. He highlighted concerns over international organizations' weakness in conflicts and called for safeguarding human and civil rights in Venezuela amid political upheaval.
Pope Leo delivered a forceful critique against the use of military force as a tool for achieving diplomatic objectives, urging a return to dialogue-based diplomacy in a potent annual foreign policy address.
The first U.S. pope stressed the inadequacies of international organizations when faced with global conflicts, warning of a disturbing trend where force replaces consensus.
In light of Venezuelan political turmoil, highlighted by U.S. intervention, Leo called for the protection of human and civil rights, advocating respect for the Venezuelan populace's will.
