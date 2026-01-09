Left Menu

Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection

Pope Leo criticized the use of military force for diplomatic goals in a hard-hitting speech, stressing the need for diplomacy based on dialogue. He highlighted concerns over international organizations' weakness in conflicts and called for safeguarding human and civil rights in Venezuela amid political upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:54 IST
Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection
Pope Leo

Pope Leo delivered a forceful critique against the use of military force as a tool for achieving diplomatic objectives, urging a return to dialogue-based diplomacy in a potent annual foreign policy address.

The first U.S. pope stressed the inadequacies of international organizations when faced with global conflicts, warning of a disturbing trend where force replaces consensus.

In light of Venezuelan political turmoil, highlighted by U.S. intervention, Leo called for the protection of human and civil rights, advocating respect for the Venezuelan populace's will.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in a better way: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in...

 India
2
Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

 India
3
Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

 Global
4
Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026