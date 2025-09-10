Belgian Court Set to Hear Mehul Choksi Extradition Case Amidst International Tensions

Mehul Choksi, the fugitive diamantaire implicated in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, is set to face extradition proceedings starting next Monday in a Belgian court. The hearings will see collaboration between the Belgian federal prosecutors and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), backed by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Choksi relocated to Belgium in 2023 from Antigua and Barbuda, reportedly for medical reasons, and has since been the subject of an extensive extradition effort by India. In April, Choksi was arrested following India's timely request, which was bolstered by a treaty signed with Belgium in 2020, marking it as the first case under this international agreement.

India's extradition request is robust, citing extensive documentation showing the dual criminality of charges against Choksi, which are also prosecutable under Belgian law. Choksi's legal defenses have been unsuccessful in securing bail, and the CBI has enlisted a specialized European law firm to fortify their case, highlighting the bilateral legal frameworks and international conventions applicable in this high-profile process.

(With inputs from agencies.)