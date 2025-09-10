Firoz Cachalia Engages Communities to Tackle Gang Violence in Cape Flats

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has met with community stakeholders in Mitchells Plain and Mfuleni as part of urgent efforts to address persistent gang violence in the Western Cape, particularly in the crime-ridden Cape Flats.

The engagement, held on Tuesday, forms part of the broader Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster strategy to roll out community-driven interventions aimed at reducing organised crime and restoring safety in some of the country’s most affected areas.

Listening to the Community

The meeting brought together civic groups, religious leaders, and Community Policing Forums (CPFs), giving residents a platform to raise concerns directly with national leadership.

Residents of Mitchells Plain voiced frustrations about extortion, shootings, and drug-related crimes, which have terrorised families for years. Many pleaded for a stronger police presence, saying criminals currently operate with impunity.

“We need protection from gangsters who shoot without warning and put our children’s lives at risk,” one community leader told the Minister.

The Scope of the Crisis

Gang violence in the Cape Flats has been decades in the making, driven by organised transnational crime networks that fuel drug trafficking, illegal firearms distribution, and extortion rackets. Rival gangs such as the Americans and the Mongrels are among the most notorious, often engaging in violent turf wars that leave residents caught in the crossfire.

In recent months, the violence has escalated, with a growing death toll from gang-related shootings and widespread fear in working-class neighbourhoods.

Minister Cachalia’s Commitments

Cachalia acknowledged the severity of the crisis, stressing the need for a coordinated, intelligence-driven response. He confirmed that he had requested a detailed briefing from National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on current SAPS operations, including the effectiveness of anti-gang units.

“I am aware that some time ago anti-gang units were put in place. There’s been some question about their effectiveness, and I intend to look into that,” he said.

The acting Minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive stabilisation plan that will take policing back into communities currently dominated by gangs.

“We need to go on the offensive against the drug lords, stabilise our communities, and make sure that we are in charge—not the criminals,” Cachalia declared.

A Multi-Pronged Strategy

The provincial police commissioner and the head of crime intelligence presented Cachalia with a crime-fighting strategy for the hotspots. While the plan has been developed, Cachalia cautioned that it still needs resources and implementation.

Key measures under consideration include:

Enhanced police deployment in high-risk areas.

Intelligence-led operations targeting drug syndicates and firearms trafficking.

Specialised interventions to dismantle gang networks.

Community-police partnerships to improve trust and reporting of crimes.

The Minister also suggested that special measures may be required to decisively disrupt gangsterism and restore public safety.

Next Steps and Political Support

Cachalia is expected to meet with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday to coordinate provincial and national efforts. The JCPS Cluster has signaled its willingness to bring multiple agencies together—including crime intelligence, community policing structures, and local government—to combat the gang crisis.

A Long Battle Ahead

Observers note that while increased police visibility may provide immediate relief, tackling gang violence will require long-term interventions addressing unemployment, youth marginalisation, and systemic poverty, which gangs exploit to recruit members.

For now, residents of Mitchells Plain and Mfuleni are looking to Cachalia and SAPS for swift, decisive action that will break the cycle of violence and restore hope to communities living under the shadow of gang warfare.