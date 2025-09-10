India Criticizes Switzerland's Remarks on Minority Rights

India has strongly criticized Switzerland for making remarks about its treatment of minorities, describing them as 'surprising, shallow, and ill-informed.' The criticism came during a session at the UN Human Rights Council.

Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, emphasized that Switzerland, holding the Presidency of the Human Rights Council, should focus on challenges within its own borders such as racism and xenophobia.

India, celebrated for its pluralistic democracy, expressed its readiness to assist Switzerland in confronting these issues rather than engaging in falsehoods that do not reflect India's reality.

