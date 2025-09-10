New Anti-Terrorism Squad Unit Set to Enhance Security in Sambhal
A temporary Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit will soon be established in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Land has been identified for its permanent facility. The unit aims to strengthen surveillance and curb anti-national activities. The state government is finalizing formalities for the establishment of the permanent unit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A temporary Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit is set to be established in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police officials announced on Wednesday.
Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi reported that the state government has decided to set up the unit initially at the Satyavrat police outpost. A permanent site for the facility has been selected, and necessary procedures are underway to make it operational.
This strategic move aims to bolster surveillance and mitigate anti-national and illegal activities across the region, according to officials involved in the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Village Standoff: Police Thwarted During Rape Accused Arrest Attempt
Odisha Police Busts Adulterated Milk Racket in Cuttack
Major Drug Ring Bust: Punjab Police Uncovers Trans-Border Smuggling Network
Clash of Narratives: Political Battles Over Police Brutality in Kerala
West Bengal Police Launch Helpline for Stranded Tourists in Nepal