New Anti-Terrorism Squad Unit Set to Enhance Security in Sambhal

A temporary Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit will soon be established in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Land has been identified for its permanent facility. The unit aims to strengthen surveillance and curb anti-national activities. The state government is finalizing formalities for the establishment of the permanent unit.

  • India

A temporary Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit is set to be established in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police officials announced on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi reported that the state government has decided to set up the unit initially at the Satyavrat police outpost. A permanent site for the facility has been selected, and necessary procedures are underway to make it operational.

This strategic move aims to bolster surveillance and mitigate anti-national and illegal activities across the region, according to officials involved in the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

