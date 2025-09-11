Documentary Sparks Protests and Debates at Toronto Film Festival

The documentary titled 'The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue' faced significant protests at its screening during the Toronto International Film Festival. Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich captures the intense account of former Israeli Defence Forces Major-General Noam Tibon's quest to save his family during the tumultuous Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Demonstrators gathered outside the screening venue, waving Palestinian flags and voicing their stance on the contentious film. While a handful of supporters of Israel also appeared, tensions peaked leading to one arrest by Toronto Police. Avrich emphasized the importance of watching the film before passing judgment, urging peaceful discourse over the contentious subject.

The documentary incorporates harrowing footage from Hamas bodycams and includes interviews with survivors, painting a critical picture of Israeli leadership. It initially faced exclusion from the festival over safety and legal issues but was later included after resolutions between TIFF and Avrich. The film, according to international observers, adds a personal narrative to the broader discussions on the Gaza conflict, raising questions about leadership and responsibility.

