Contentious Castes: Legal Challenge to Maratha Reservations

The Bombay High Court is set to review multiple petitions contesting the Maharashtra government's move to issue Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community, facilitating their access to reserved educational and public service opportunities.

Petitioners argue this decision is arbitrary, unlawful, and politically motivated, asserting it unfairly encroaches on the existing OBC reservations.

Critics, including the OBC Welfare Foundation, claim this policy shift contradicts previous government stances and urge the court to invalidate the controversial resolution, while calling for an interim halt on its implementation.

