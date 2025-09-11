Left Menu

Contentious Castes: Legal Challenge to Maratha Reservations

Several petitions have been submitted to the Bombay High Court disputing Maharashtra's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas for reservations. The petitions claim the decision is unlawful and politically driven, potentially diluting OBC reservations. The legal battle questions the government's contradictory stance on the Maratha reservation issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:24 IST
Contentious Castes: Legal Challenge to Maratha Reservations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court is set to review multiple petitions contesting the Maharashtra government's move to issue Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community, facilitating their access to reserved educational and public service opportunities.

Petitioners argue this decision is arbitrary, unlawful, and politically motivated, asserting it unfairly encroaches on the existing OBC reservations.

Critics, including the OBC Welfare Foundation, claim this policy shift contradicts previous government stances and urge the court to invalidate the controversial resolution, while calling for an interim halt on its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

 India
2
Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

 India
3
Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

 India
4
South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025