Left Menu

Activist Ramesh Gaichor Released on Temporary Bail Amid Legal Controversy

Activist Ramesh Gaichor, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was released from jail on temporary bail to visit his sick father. Despite a court order, his release was delayed due to demands for a trial court release warrant. The jail authorities apologized for the oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:22 IST
Activist Ramesh Gaichor Released on Temporary Bail Amid Legal Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Ramesh Gaichor has been released from prison on temporary bail following a Bombay High Court order, allowing him to see his ailing father. The court had granted him a three-day bail on August 26.

However, Gaichor's release from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai was delayed as the jail authorities insisted on a release warrant from the trial court, leading to a legal tussle. His lawyer, Mihir Desai, filed an application highlighting this procedural hurdle.

Justice A S Gadkari criticized the jail authorities for not adhering to the High Court's directive, resulting in an unconditional apology from the jail superintendent. Gaichor was eventually released and his bail extended until September 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

 India
2
Supreme Court's Verdict on Timelines for Assent: A Constitutional Dilemma

Supreme Court's Verdict on Timelines for Assent: A Constitutional Dilemma

 India
3
Surging Solar: India's Ambitious Energy Transformation

Surging Solar: India's Ambitious Energy Transformation

 India
4
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025