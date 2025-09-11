Activist Ramesh Gaichor Released on Temporary Bail Amid Legal Controversy

Activist Ramesh Gaichor has been released from prison on temporary bail following a Bombay High Court order, allowing him to see his ailing father. The court had granted him a three-day bail on August 26.

However, Gaichor's release from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai was delayed as the jail authorities insisted on a release warrant from the trial court, leading to a legal tussle. His lawyer, Mihir Desai, filed an application highlighting this procedural hurdle.

Justice A S Gadkari criticized the jail authorities for not adhering to the High Court's directive, resulting in an unconditional apology from the jail superintendent. Gaichor was eventually released and his bail extended until September 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)