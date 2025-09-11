Sashastra Seema Bal Tightens Border Security Amid Nepal Unrest

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has intensified its patrolling and security along the India-Nepal border, following recent unrest in Nepal. Officials have reported that about 60 individuals have been apprehended, mainly of Nepalese origin, suspected to have escaped from prisons during the crises.

Arrests were made at various border points across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal over the past two days. Those detained have been handed over to state police for further investigation. Officials are working to verify claims by a few detainees asserting their Indian origin.

The SSB, operating under India's Ministry of Home Affairs, has approximately 60,000 personnel securing the 1,751 km border. Joint patrols with Nepal's Armed Police Force are ongoing to manage the border situation, ensuring genuine nationals with valid IDs can cross the border safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)