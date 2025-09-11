Gujarat Extends Lifeline to Flood-Hit Punjab and Chhattisgarh

In a significant humanitarian gesture, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off a relief train from Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station on Thursday, destined for flood-affected regions in Punjab. The train carried 400 tonnes of essential food items, medicines, and critical supplies to aid in relief efforts.

Beyond the shipment of goods, Gujarat showcased its solidarity by forwarding cheques of Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Punjab and Chhattisgarh, further underpinning its support for the neighboring states hit by natural calamities.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel emphasized Gujarat's ongoing relief initiatives, including sending 8,000 kits of aid to Chhattisgarh. Furthermore, CM Bhupendra Patel plans to assess the rain-affected zones within Gujarat, demonstrating an extensive commitment to disaster response.

(With inputs from agencies.)